Bengal's Ballot For The Broken: How Ratna Debnath And Hasirani Rath's Wins Show BJP Empowering Voices The System Crushed

New Delhi: In the 2026 Bengal verdict, two of the BJP's most symbolic wins did not come from career politicians, but from two grieving mothers.

The personal tragedies in Panihati and Nandigram that shook Bengal have now turned into political mandates. Earlier, Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim whose case became a statewide movement for justice, had won the Panihati Assembly seat. And now, in Nandigram, Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, the slain personal assistant of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has stormed to victory in the by-election with a record margin.

As the BJP holds West Bengal with more firm grip, the two victories tell a bigger story beyond the two assembly seats. It is a story of how the BJP turned some of Bengal's most crushed, silenced and forgotten voices into candidates, gave them a platform when the system failed them, and how voters, in return, have empowered the BJP by empowering these mothers.

Hasirani Rath: From A Mother's Loss To Nandigram's Record Mandate

Hasirani Rath's victory in Nandigram came months after the killing of her son, Chandranath Rath, who was closely associated with Suvendu Adhikari and served as his personal assistant.

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Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, on May 6, 2026, days after the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. His killing triggered a political controversy and renewed questions over the circumstances of the attack. The case has been under investigation.

The BJP subsequently fielded his mother from Nandigram, the constituency vacated by Adhikari after he retained Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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On October 9, Hasirani Rath defeated Congress candidate Milan Pradhan by 1,22,753 votes, securing 1,64,427 votes against Pradhan's 41,674. The margin was the largest recorded in the constituency, according to reported election results.

The contest also carried political significance because Nandigram has long been a focal point of the rivalry between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the 2021 Assembly elections, Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in the constituency.

Rath's victory therefore placed her at the centre of a constituency with a history of high-stakes political contests. Her entry into the Assembly will now bring her into the legislative process, where she can represent her constituents and raise issues that matter to them.

Ratna Debnath: The RG Kar Case And A Mother's Political Journey

Ratna Debnath's electoral journey followed the rape and murder of her daughter, a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.

The crime sparked widespread protests across West Bengal and other parts of the country. Doctors, students and citizens demanded justice for the victim, stronger safeguards for healthcare workers and greater accountability over women's safety.

The case became one of the most prominent public issues confronting the then TMC government, with the handling of the investigation and questions surrounding institutional accountability drawing sustained scrutiny.

Debnath later entered electoral politics as a BJP candidate from Panihati in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

She won the constituency with 87,977 votes, defeating TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh, who secured 59,141 votes. Her victory margin was 28,836 votes, according to the published results.

Her election marked a new chapter in a journey that began with a family's demand for justice and unfolded amid a wider public debate about women's safety and institutional responsibility.

As an elected representative, Debnath now has a platform in the Assembly to raise constituency-level concerns and participate in legislative discussions. Her electoral victory, however, does not itself resolve the questions of accountability associated with her daughter's case.

Two Mothers, Two Cases, A New Chapter In Politics

Hasirani Rath and Ratna Debnath entered politics through different circumstances. Rath's candidature followed the killing of her son, a close aide of the current chief minister, while Debnath's political entry came after the crime against her daughter at RG Kar triggered nationwide outrage.

Their victories have nevertheless created a common thread in the political narrative surrounding the 2026 West Bengal elections: both women moved from the public spotlight surrounding personal tragedy into electoral politics.

For the BJP, their candidatures brought two prominent cases and the families' experiences into the party's political campaign. For the candidates themselves, winning elections offers a route into public office and the opportunity to participate directly in the political process.

The results do not establish that voters supported either candidate for a single reason. Electoral choices are shaped by multiple local, political and personal considerations. Yet the victories have ensured that both women will now be part of the state's legislative landscape.

BJP Empowering Voices The System Failed To Silence

By giving electoral tickets to Ratna Debnath and Hasirani Rath, the BJP brought two women whose lives were reshaped by personal tragedies into the centre of West Bengal's political contest. Their victories have given them a platform in the Assembly to raise questions of accountability, public safety and justice.

For Debnath, the journey from the tragedy at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Panihati Assembly seat has kept the questions surrounding her daughter's case in the public domain. For Rath, the killing of her son, Chandranath Rath, preceded her entry into the Nandigram by-election, where she secured a victory by more than 1.22 lakh votes.

The BJP's decision to field both women created an opportunity for them to move beyond being voices in public protests and become participants in the state's legislative process. Their victories also underline how individuals affected by major public controversies can enter electoral politics and seek a role in shaping debates on governance and accountability.