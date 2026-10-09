BJP's Hasirani Rath Wins Nandigram Bypoll By 1.22 Lakh Votes, CM Calls Victory 'Unprecedented'

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a decisive victory in the Nandigram Assembly by-election in West Bengal on Friday, October 9, with its candidate Hasirani Rath defeating Congress nominee Milan Pradhan by a margin of 1,22,753 votes. The BJP was also leading in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency as counting continued.

Rath's victory marks a significant result in Nandigram, a constituency that has remained at the centre of West Bengal's political contest. The Election Commission declared the Nandigram result on Friday, with the BJP candidate winning by more than 1.2 lakh votes.

Hasirani Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district, on May 6. The BJP had fielded her in the by-election following the vacancy in Nandigram.

'Historic & Unprecedented': CM Hails BJP's Victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said welfare schemes had helped counter misconceptions among Bengali-speaking Muslims about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the party led in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections, according to Election Commission trends.

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Vote counting is underway in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies following by-elections held on October 6.

Speaking in Kolkata about the Rejinagar bypoll, Adhikari said a significant number of women from the Muslim community had received assistance under the Annapurna Yojana and pension schemes.

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"In Rejinagar, 70,000 women, including 35,000 from the Muslim minority community, have benefited from the Annapurna Yojana. Who will they vote for? Consider the 84 lakh recipients of the Old Age and Widow Pension who received an extra ₹500; among them, 22 lakh are Muslims. Out of the 1.58 crore beneficiaries of the Annapurna scheme, 24 lakh are Muslim women.

Mamata Banerjee, the CPM, and the opposition had created a misconception... However, people's experience has changed, and they have now aligned themselves with the government. Just watch the upcoming elections; you will see that the majority of votes, especially from Bengali-speaking Muslims, will go in favor of both the state and central governments,” he said.

“This is not a new trend; it is an old one. The people told Bengali-speaking Muslims that if the BJP came to power, everyone would be sent to Bangladesh and that they would receive no benefits... That claim has been proven false. Under PM Modi's leadership, we work for everyone; we work to strengthen nationalism and the spirit of 'Vande Mataram.' This approach has now entered the mainstream," he added.

Why Nandigram Went To Bypolls

The Nandigram Assembly seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari, who won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections, retained Bhabanipur.

The constituency has a significant political history. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Adhikari defeated then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, making the seat one of the most closely watched constituencies in the state.

For the by-election, the Congress fielded Milan Pradhan, while the BJP nominated Hasirani Rath. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress faction withdrew its candidate and extended support to the Congress nominee, in a bid to consolidate opposition support against the BJP.

Despite the opposition support arrangement, Rath secured a victory by more than 1.22 lakh votes.

BJP Leads In Rejinagar

Meanwhile, the BJP was also ahead in the Rejinagar Assembly by-election in Murshidabad district, where its candidate Shankharavh Sarkar led the contest during counting on Friday.

Rejinagar went to a by-election after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who had won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 Assembly elections, retained the Naoda seat.

Kabir's party fielded his son, Golam Nabi Azad, from Rejinagar. The contest also featured candidates from the Congress and Trinamool Congress factions.

According to the counting trends reported earlier on Friday, Sarkar had established a substantial lead over his nearest rival. The BJP's position in Rejinagar made the constituency another key focus of the West Bengal bypoll results.

The two by-elections are being watched for indications of the political balance in West Bengal following the 2026 Assembly elections. While the Nandigram result has been declared, the Rejinagar outcome remained dependent on the completion of counting and official confirmation.