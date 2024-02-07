Advertisement

Bengaluru: As many as 16 drivers ferrying children to their schools were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday morning, underscoring the danger campus-bound students and other road users are exposed to.

The 16 men were driving mostly mini-buses or Tempo vehicles, police said, adding that they were caught during a concerted drive in which 3,414 vehicles with kids were checked at naka points.

Advertisement

Citing reasons for their transgression, a driver said, "I had gone to the naming-ceremony celebrations of my close friend and there we partied till late night, I had consumed whiskey then. After school hours, I run autorickshaw for livelihood and become exhausted by night. So, before sleep, I down a few pegs so I get good sleep," a cop quoted a couple of drivers as saying.

The Bengaluru traffic police booked the drivers under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code(rash and negligent driving) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving by a person under the influence of drugs or drinks).

Advertisement

Their driving licences have been sent to the regional transport office (RTO) for suspension, police said. The special drive was carried out between 7am and 9am on school premises and at places and junctions near educational institutions.