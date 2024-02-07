Bengaluru: 357 Auto Drivers Booked for Demanding Excess Fare in a Day

Drivers claim that lack of awareness and education are the main reasons for the violations of traffic rules by auto drivers. | Image: X

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a busy city like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, autos are one of the key modes of transport. Generally, people have a good opinion of auto drivers but sometimes it is very difficult to hire an auto during peak hours. And if we do find an auto, the price is unbelievably high.

To control such situations, Bengaluru Traffic Police on January 31 conducted a special drive against auto drivers for charging excess fares to commuters.

Advertisement

As per the data, 336 auto-rickshaw drivers were booked for denying to passengers, 357 were booked for demanding excess travel fare, and some 299 were booked for violating the No Entry norm. Furthermore, 234 drivers were booked for violations.

Following such heavy penalties, the officials collected a fare of Rs 6,35,200 for violating traffic norms.

Advertisement

However, in response to such fines, drivers claim that lack of awareness and education are the main reasons for the violations of traffic rules by auto drivers.

The general secretary, of Adarsha Auto and Cab Drivers Association, C Sampath, said that it is the responsibility of the Transport Department to create awareness among the auto rickshaw drivers.

Advertisement



