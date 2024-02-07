English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Bengaluru: Abandoned Newborn Succumbs To Injuries 2 Days After Being Rescued By Locals

Two days after being brought to Indira Gandhi Hospital by some locals for medical attention, a newborn abandoned in Thilaknagar passed away.

Bengaluru: Abandoned Newborn Succumbs To Injuries 2 Days After Being Rescued By Locals | Image:Freepik
Bengaluru: Two days after being brought to Indira Gandhi Hospital by some locals for medical attention, a newborn abandoned in Thilaknagar passed away. When locals heard the baby's cries on Thursday morning, they quickly intervened to save it and took it to the hospital. After two days, despite efforts, the newborn passed away from its illness. 

Rat bites are thought to have caused the infant's injuries. In response, the Thilaknagar police filed a formal complaint under IPC section 317. Their current priorities are identifying the guilty party and figuring out the reason behind this terrible deed.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

