Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Bengaluru-based CEO Suchana Seth Kills 4-Year-Old Son, Flees Goa With Body In Bag

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old founder of Mindful AI Lab allegedly murdered her toddler in an apartment in north Goa's Candolim.

Digital Desk
  • 3 min read
Bengaluru Latest News: In a gruesome incident, the CEO of an artificial intelligence start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son and travelled to Karnataka with his body to evade arrest.

The 39-year-old founder of Mindful AI Lab murdered her toddler in an apartment in north Goa's Candolim. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the accused, Suchana Seth was taken into custody from Chitradurga district on Monday and the body of her son was recovered inside the bag Seth was carrying.

How Did Suchana Seth, Founder of Mindful AI Lab Kill Her Son?

Seth and her son checked into the Sol Banyan Grande in Candolim, North Goa, on Saturday. However, on Monday, Seth checked out of the hotel room alone, and asked the hotel staff for a taxi to Bengaluru despite being suggested to take a flight, the hotel staff said.

The housekeeping staff after Seth's departure – found blood stains in her apartment. They immediately informed the local police.

The police reached out to the taxi driver first and requested to speak with Seth and, when asked about her son's whereabouts, she claimed he was with a friend, providing an address that later turned out to be false. 

As the suspicion deepened, the police contacted the taxi driver again and chose to talk in Konkani to ensure Seth couldn't understand. During the confidential conversation, they instructed the driver to divert the cab to the nearest police station in Chitradurga.

Seth Among Top "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021"

As per the LinkedIn page of Mindful AI Lab, Seth was among the top "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021".  Her LinkedIn account says that Seth holds the esteemed position of a fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre. Her profile underscores a wealth of experience, boasting over 12 years in the field of data science. 

Her professional journey has been marked by roles as a data scientist, where she not only demonstrated expertise but also contributed significantly to mentoring data science teams. Seth has also been instrumental in scaling machine learning solutions, leaving an indelible mark on both start-ups and industry research labs. 
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

