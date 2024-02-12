Advertisement

Bengaluru: As the world grows more urbanized, more traffic on the roads is now considered a hallmark of modern civilization. As there are more cars on the road, there are also more traffic law violations and fines imposed. However, a Sudhama Nagar resident made history by smashing 'Tripple Century' of traffic violations with an outstanding fine of Rs 3.04 lakh.

Traffic police officials recently visited the offender Venkataraman's home and served him with a notice to pay the penalty. He requested that his Honda Activa scooter, registered under the license plate KA05 KF 7969, be impounded after informing them that he lacked the funds to pay the outstanding balance. His request was denied by the police, who also threatened to file a case against him if he didn't pay up.

The police pointed out that the accused Venkataraman was repeatedly penalized in several parts of the city, including Wilson Garden and SR Nagar, for things like not wearing a helmet, jumping signals, riding a scooter the wrong way, and talking on his phone while riding.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), 4.73 crore challans for breaking traffic laws have been issued to Indian car owners. The total amount owed for these violations was Rs 4,654.26 crore. This might be a major source of funding for the ministry, but it also serves as a harsh reminder of the frighteningly high rate of traffic infractions that occur every day around the nation. Data shows that the issue is still becoming worse even with the rise in fines imposed over time for different types of traffic violations.