Panaji: Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer of an artificial intelligence start-up, tried to end her life after killing her 4-year-old son in Goa apartment, police said citing initial investigations. For the unversed, the Goa police arrested the accused, Suchana Seth, from Chitradurga in adjoining Karnataka on Monday night. She was brought to Goa on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for six days by a court in Mapusa town. The murder came to light when the apartment's housekeeping staff went to clean the room in which she stayed and found blood stains on the towel, they said.

Bengaluru child murder case: 5 latest developments

The 39-year-old entrepreneur smothered her son to death in a room in the service apartment in Candolim, where they checked in on January 6, and then tried to commit suicide by cutting her left wrist with a sharp object. The blood stains that were found on a towel in the service apartment were due to the slashing of her wrist. Seth has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and also under the Goa Children's Act. The woman hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru, while her husband is from Kerala. The building where Seth killed her son has restricted outsiders from entering the premises. The owner of the building 'Sol Banyan Grande' has instructed the security guards not to allow anyone, especially media persons, inside. The building houses several service apartments at Candolim in North Goa. The motive behind the gruesome murder was not immediately known, but Seth told the police she and her husband were estranged and that their divorce proceedings were currently underway. A Calangute police team led by Inspector Paresh Naik is currently in Chitradurga and waiting for a post-mortem on the child's body.

Who is Suchana Seth?

As per the LinkedIn page of Mindful AI Lab, Seth was among the top "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021". Her LinkedIn account says that Seth holds the esteemed position of a fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre. Her profile underscores a wealth of experience, boasting over 12 years in the field of data science.

Her professional journey has been marked by roles as a data scientist, where she not only demonstrated expertise but also contributed significantly to mentoring data science teams. Seth has also been instrumental in scaling machine learning solutions, leaving an indelible mark on both start-ups and industry research labs.