Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI start-up, was arrested by Goa Police for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son | Image: Suchana Official

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a chilling incident, Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI start-up, was arrested by Goa Police for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son during a stay at a North Goa hotel. The shocking details emerged as investigators unveiled a disturbing narrative of strained relations and a potential custody battle.

Goa Police Discloses Suchana Seth’s Apprehension in Karnataka

The Goa Police disclosed that Suchana Seth was apprehended in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while attempting to flee in a cab with her son's lifeless body stuffed in a bag.

The arrest took place on Monday night, and Seth was brought to Goa on Tuesday, where she was remanded in police custody for six days.

Advertisement

Goa Police Reveals Strained Relations Between Suchana Seth and Her Husband

According to North Goa Superintendent of Police, Nidhin Valsan, preliminary investigations revealed strained relations between Seth and her husband, with divorce proceedings in progress.

Advertisement

The woman cited unhappiness due to a court order, details of which are yet to be verified. Notably, a recent court order reportedly mandated her husband to have custody of the child on Sundays.

Suchana Seth Booked an Online Stay at North Goa Through AirBnB

The horrific incident unfolded on January 6 when Seth booked an online stay at a North Goa hotel through AirBnB.

Suchana Seth Requests Cab From Hotel Staff

On the night of January 7, she informed hotel staff of an early checkout, requesting a cab to Bengaluru.

The hotel staff advised her to take a flight, but she insisted on a cab, eventually leaving around 1.30 am.

Advertisement

Hotel Staff Discover Bloodstains in the Service Apartment

Troublingly, on January 8, when hotel staff discovered bloodstains in the service apartment, they reported it to the police.

Advertisement

4-Year-Old’s Lifeless Body Found in Suchana Seth’s Suitcase

Subsequent investigations involved contacting the taxi driver, who revealed the grim truth when discreetly driven to a police station in Karnataka. The child's lifeless body was found in Seth's suitcase.

Advertisement

Suchana Seth’s Education Background

Suchana Seth, the founder of The Mindful AI Lab, has a background in physics and AI. Reports suggest her frustration post-divorce may have fueled the crime, with allegations of preventing her son from meeting his father.

Advertisement

The heinous act has raised numerous questions, and investigations are ongoing, with a post-mortem awaited for further details on the cause of death.

Goa Police Registers FIR Against Suchana Seth

The Goa Police have registered an FIR against Seth under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and section 8 of The Goa Children’s Act.

As the case unfolds, it sheds light on the tragic consequences of strained relationships and custody battles.