Bengaluru Class 7 Student Attempts Suicide; Family Alleges Teacher Harassment

New Delhi: A Class 7 student from a private school in Bengaluru allegedly attempted suicide after facing repeated harassment and physical assault by teachers, prompting a preliminary police inquiry into the incident.

The student, identified as Samartha M., is undergoing treatment at Natus Hospital in Nayandahalli. According to his family, the boy had allegedly been subjected to repeated physical punishment and harassment by teachers at St. Philomena's School in Mariyappanapalya, which they claim caused severe mental distress.

The student's father, Mahesh Kumar, who runs a grocery store, and his mother, Kusuma, have alleged that teachers beat their son, leaving him with bruises. They have sought strict action against the teachers and the school management, alleging that the continued harassment pushed the child to take the extreme step.

The incident has sparked concern over alleged corporal punishment and student safety in schools.

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However, the police said the matter is still under preliminary investigation and cautioned that no conclusion has been reached regarding the allegations against the teachers.

Speaking on the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Division) said the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Jnanabharathi Police Station.

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"So far, we have not received any formal complaint. We have only received information that the student allegedly attempted suicide following an incident at the school. At this stage, we have not found anything conclusive regarding teacher harassment," the DCP said.

Police confirmed that they have received the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report related to the alleged suicide attempt and that an inspector has been deputed to the hospital and the school to gather information.

According to the DCP, the student's condition remains serious, and the family has not yet submitted a formal written complaint. Nevertheless, authorities have initiated a preliminary inquiry based on the available information.

"If the parents file a complaint, we will take appropriate legal action. We have already started a preliminary inquiry into the matter," the officer added.

The investigation is expected to focus on whether the student was subjected to physical assault or harassment at the school and if there is any link between the alleged treatment and the suicide attempt.