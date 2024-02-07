Bengaluru Court Summons Udhayanidhi Stalin Over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Remark

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu has been summoned by a Bengaluru court in connection with his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks. The Bengaluru’s Special Court summons follows a complaint lodged by a Bengaluru local Paramesh. UdhyUdhayanidhi Stalin has been asked to appear for the hearing on March 4.

What is the Sanatan Dharma Row linked to Udhayanidhi Stalin?

Son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, stoked a controversy last year by equating 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) with "mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever and Corona.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin added that “it should be eradicated like these ailments.”

Udhayanidhi, made the remarks during a conference, inviting sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party has defended its leader saying his statement was “twisted”; several leaders of the INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, the Opposition bloc of which DMK is also an ally, said leaders should refrain from making such comments.

Responding to the row, Udhayanidhi said, "I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…”