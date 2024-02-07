Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Bengaluru Court Summons Udhayanidhi Stalin Over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Remark

Bengaluru court on Friday summoned Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana Dharma' Remark.

Isha Bhandari
DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | Image:X/@UdhayStalin
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu has been summoned by a Bengaluru court in connection with his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks. The Bengaluru’s Special Court summons follows a complaint lodged by a Bengaluru local Paramesh. UdhyUdhayanidhi Stalin has been asked to appear for the hearing on March 4. 

What is the Sanatan Dharma Row linked to Udhayanidhi Stalin? 

Son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, stoked a controversy last year by equating 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) with "mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever and Corona.” 

Udhayanidhi Stalin added that “it should be eradicated like these ailments.” 

Advertisement

Udhayanidhi, made the remarks during a conference, inviting sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party has defended its leader saying his statement was “twisted”; several leaders of the INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, the Opposition bloc of which DMK is also an ally, said leaders should refrain from making such comments.

Responding to the row, Udhayanidhi said, "I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…”

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World33 minutes ago

  4. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement