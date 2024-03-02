Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident recounted by a journalist from Bengaluru, a customer who had placed an order at Rameshwaram Cafe, where a blast occurred on Friday demanded a refund from the cafe. The customer's request stemmed from the fact that before his food could be served, the explosion happened, preventing the cafe from fulfilling his order.

Taking to X, Journalist Sanjay Raj P said, "While I was reporting on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, I interviewed an eyewitness. He mentioned being present on the spot & purchasing a token from the counter. Before he could receive his food, an explosion occurred. After the TV interview, he inquired whether the eatery would refund his money."

Advertisement

While I was reporting on #RameshwaramCafe blast, I interviewed an eyewitness. He mentioned being present at the spot & purchasing a token frm counter. Bfr he could receive his food, explosion occurred. After the TV interview, he inquired whether the eatery would refund his money. — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) March 2, 2024

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the state, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, following the incident in Brookfield area in the Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left 9 people injured.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there seems to be a link between the blast at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe, and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru in 2022, and the police are looking into all angles.

He said the government is committed to a fair probe, and police have been given a free hand to investigate the incident at the quick-service eatery in Brookefield area in information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured "There seems to be a link between Mangaluru incident and this incident, according to police officers... materials used (for explosions), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things," Shivakumar said.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, he said police officers from Mangaluru and Shivamogga too have come here, and all angles are being looked into.

"There is no reason for Bengalurians to worry, it was a low-intensity blast, it was prepared locally... but the sound was big. The culprit's face is visible from all angles despite him wearing a cap or specs. From three angles he is seen. Cameras have captured him walking too," added Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru City Development Minister.

Advertisement

In Mangaluru, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an auto rickshaw in November, 2022. A probe into the blast had revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple.

Investigators had found that the Mangaluru cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

Advertisement

Instructions have been given to police to look into all angles in the cafe blast, Shivakumar, also State Congress chief, said. "We will not meddle in it. Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating, they have formed 7-8 teams, and they are looking at all angles. There are cameras everywhere in Bengaluru city." "He (suspect) has come by bus, how did he go back is being traced. You (media) too have got clippings which is being telecast. Investigation is being done. Police have been given a free hand." Noting that the government is very serious about probing the blast incident and there is no question of sparing anyone, the Deputy CM said it is a matter of state's pride. Let BJP say whatever they want and do anything "We are least bothered about it." "If they (BJP) offer constructive cooperation, okay, if they want to do politics, let them," he said.

With regards to the treatment of the injured, Shivakumar said already instructions have been given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner, "we will take care of their bills."