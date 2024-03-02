Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Bengaluru: Customer at Blast-Hit Rameshwaram Cafe Demands Refund of Unreceived Order

"After the TV interview, the customer inquired whether the eatery would refund his money", he asked.

Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident recounted by a journalist from Bengaluru, a customer who had placed an order at Rameshwaram Cafe, where a blast occurred on Friday demanded a refund from the cafe. The customer's request stemmed from the fact that before his food could be served, the explosion happened, preventing the cafe from fulfilling his order.

Taking to X, Journalist Sanjay Raj P said, "While I was reporting on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, I interviewed an eyewitness. He mentioned being present on the spot & purchasing a token from the counter. Before he could receive his food, an explosion occurred. After the TV interview, he inquired whether the eatery would refund his money."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the state, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, following the incident in Brookfield area in the Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left 9 people injured. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there seems to be a link between the blast at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe, and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru in 2022, and the police are looking into all angles.

He said the government is committed to a fair probe, and police have been given a free hand to investigate the incident at the quick-service eatery in Brookefield area in information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured "There seems to be a link between Mangaluru incident and this incident, according to police officers... materials used (for explosions), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things," Shivakumar said.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, he said police officers from Mangaluru and Shivamogga too have come here, and all angles are being looked into.

"There is no reason for Bengalurians to worry, it was a low-intensity blast, it was prepared locally... but the sound was big. The culprit's face is visible from all angles despite him wearing a cap or specs. From three angles he is seen. Cameras have captured him walking too," added Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru City Development Minister.

Advertisement

In Mangaluru, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an auto rickshaw in November, 2022. A probe into the blast had revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple.

Investigators had found that the Mangaluru cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

Advertisement

Instructions have been given to police to look into all angles in the cafe blast, Shivakumar, also State Congress chief, said. "We will not meddle in it. Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating, they have formed 7-8 teams, and they are looking at all angles. There are cameras everywhere in Bengaluru city." "He (suspect) has come by bus, how did he go back is being traced. You (media) too have got clippings which is being telecast. Investigation is being done. Police have been given a free hand." Noting that the government is very serious about probing the blast incident and there is no question of sparing anyone, the Deputy CM said it is a matter of state's pride. Let BJP say whatever they want and do anything "We are least bothered about it." "If they (BJP) offer constructive cooperation, okay, if they want to do politics, let them," he said.

With regards to the treatment of the injured, Shivakumar said already instructions have been given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner, "we will take care of their bills." 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

a day ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Floral-themed Dreamy Decor At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Venue

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. BJP Eyes Third Consecutive Term in Ladakh

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  3. IT Minister’s Semiconductor Masterclass: How is India faring in the race

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Iris Apfel, Fashion Designer Known For Her Eclectic Style, Dies At 102

    Lifestyle28 minutes ago

  5. Naukri, 99acres apps restored on Google Play after government steps in

    Tech 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo