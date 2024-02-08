Updated January 16th, 2024 at 12:29 IST
Bengaluru Cylinder Blast: 6 injured in Yelahanka, Many Houses Damaged
All the injured are being treated at Yelahanka government hospital.
Bengaluru: At least six people have been injured after a cylinder blast was reported at Yelahanka New Town in LBS Layout today morning. All the injured are being treated at Yelahanka government hospital. As many as five houses have been damaged due to the explosion.
The injured have been identified as Passia Banu (50), Salma (22), Shahid (16), Asma (50) and Afroz (23).
Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:26 IST
