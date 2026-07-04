Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Staff Allege 'Revenge Plot' Behind Viral Abuse Videos; FSL to Verify Footage

New Delhi: The investigation into the alleged child abuse at a Bengaluru daycare centre has taken a new turn, with the accused staff claiming that the viral videos showing children being allegedly assaulted were circulated as part of a conspiracy by a former employee seeking revenge.

According to police sources, staff members questioned by the HAL Police alleged that a former employee, who blamed the daycare management for her exit from the organisation, deliberately leaked the videos to frame them.

They maintained that they had never physically abused children and insisted that clips showing them scolding toddlers were selectively recorded and shared on social media to create a misleading narrative.

Investigators have now decided to send the viral videos to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to determine whether the footage is authentic or has been edited or manipulated.

Advertisement

Police have issued notices to all daycare employees, recorded their statements, and also questioned parents whose children were enrolled at the facility. Several staff members, including Vijayalakshmi, denied all allegations during questioning, while the probe continues to identify the sequence of events.

The latest developments come after Bengaluru Police registered a case under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and arrested one of the daycare caretakers following public outrage over the viral videos that allegedly showed children being beaten, dragged and handled roughly inside the facility.

Advertisement

Police had indicated that more arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

The incident also prompted the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. The child rights body announced that it would send a team to Bengaluru to conduct an on-ground inquiry into the allegations and assess whether the daycare had violated child protection norms.

The Commission has sought a detailed report from the Karnataka authorities and said it would examine the circumstances under which the alleged abuse occurred.