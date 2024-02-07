Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Bengaluru Dental Clinic Ordered to Pay Rs 2 Lakh as Compensation for Damaging Patient's 10 Teeth

However, the patient later alleged that the treatment was prolonged for over two years, with additional charges of Rs 50,000.

Tanisha Rajput
A set of new dentists was assigned but this caused even more damage. (Representative image)
A set of new dentists was assigned but this caused even more damage. (Representative image) | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: A shocking incident unfolded in Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a 43-year-old man has taken legal action against a dental clinic for damaging his 10 teeth.

The incident happened when the man, a resident of the HMT Layout in Mathikere approached the dental clinic on Sampige Road in Malleswaram, where the dentists recommended him orthodontic treatment with ceramic braces for his front teeth. The man paid Rs 34,000 for his year-long treatment.

However, the patient later alleged that the treatment was prolonged for over two years, with additional charges of Rs 50,000.

Additionally, during the removal of his braces, the man discovered that eight of his teeth and two others were damaged. Furthermore, experienced extreme pain and gum swelling while chewing, and he reported to the dental clinic.

A set of new dentists were assigned but according to the complainant, they caused even more damage and pain by cementing a few teeth.

Seeking medical advice from another place, the man found that he had suffered multiple ceramic aberrations on his teeth, requiring costly procedures.

Following this, the man reached Malleshwaram police station but no action was taken. Hence he was prompted to take legal action. The consumer court relying on the findings of the Karnataka State Dental Council ruled in his favour.

The court ordered the dentists to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the damages caused. Furthermore, the clinic was also asked to refund Rs 50,000 for the treatment. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:10 IST

