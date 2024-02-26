Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Bengaluru Gears Up for Impending Water Scarcity, Officials Pin Hope on Cauvery V Stage Completion

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported that issues pertaining to drinking water scarcity have come to the fore at 58 locations across Bengaluru.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru Gears Up for Impending Water Scarcity, Officials Pin Hope on Cauvery V Stage Completion | Image:Unsplash / X representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported that issues pertaining to drinking water scarcity have come to the fore at 58 locations across Bengaluru. Areas like Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, RR Nagar, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli are grappling with the imminent water crisis. 

The seriousness of the situation came into limelight during a coordination committee huddle presided over by Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary of the urban development department, besides BBMP and BWSSB officials. 

257 places have been identified by BWSSB across the city as with water paucity. BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar stated that measures have been udertaken to lessen the water scarcity crisis. Initiatives like deployment of 68 tankers for supplying drinkable water, hiring of 200 private tankers to burgeoning demand expected during the summer months. 
The BWSSB Chairman expressed hope that after the completion of projects under Cauvery V Stage, situation if likely to improve by the end of April. 

BBMP official also ensured that additional borewells will be drilled in severely affected areas, while unused or dried up Reverse Osmosis (RO) water plants will be mended and reactivated by connecting them to nearby borewells. 

Meanwhile, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has issued directions for a holitic assessment of water stressed areas and prompt allocation of funds to address the calamity. He reasserted the commitment to avert water shortage across the city, with zonal commissioners instruction to prioritise the assignment of tankers and borewells to impacted areas. 

BWSSB engineers confirmed that central Bengaluru continues to receive a consistent supply of 1,450 million litres per day (MLD) from the TK Halli pumping station in Mandya district, in contrast to the scenario outside. They explained that although there is plenty of supply in reservoirs like Krishnaraja Sagar, there isn't a shortage; rather, the problem is primarily in outlying areas that rely on groundwater.

Rakesh Singh emphasized the necessity of targeted assistance while acknowledging the gravity of the situation in recently included villages under BBMP boundaries. Coordinating with BWSSB is the responsibility of zonal officials in order to guarantee the effective functioning of water tankers in these areas.

Concerted efforts are being made to minimize the approaching water scarcity and protecting the citizens of Bengaluru from the impending problem as the city prepares for the scorching summer.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

