The Karnataka Congress seems to have landed itself in yet another controversy, this time over a flex banning RSS activities | Image: X/@Mohan_HJS

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress seems to have landed itself in yet another controversy, this time over a flex banning RSS activities. The flex has come up at a park in Shanti Nagar constituency in Karnataka’s capital.

Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, from Karnataka, shared a picture of the banner, attacking the Karnataka Congress and alleging the ruling party of indulging in anti-Hindu policy.

Advertisement

“The anti-Hindu policy of the Congress government, which has put up placards saying that RSS activities have been banned at The Prince Park in Domlur in Shanti Nagar MLA Ahmed Haris Assembly constituency, is condemnable. The flex should be removed immediately and strict action should be taken against the culprits concerned,” Mohan Gowda posted on X.