Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities
The flex asking for ban on RSS activities has come up at a park in Shanti Nagar constituency in Bengaluru
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress seems to have landed itself in yet another controversy, this time over a flex banning RSS activities. The flex has come up at a park in Shanti Nagar constituency in Karnataka’s capital.
Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, from Karnataka, shared a picture of the banner, attacking the Karnataka Congress and alleging the ruling party of indulging in anti-Hindu policy.
Advertisement
“The anti-Hindu policy of the Congress government, which has put up placards saying that RSS activities have been banned at The Prince Park in Domlur in Shanti Nagar MLA Ahmed Haris Assembly constituency, is condemnable. The flex should be removed immediately and strict action should be taken against the culprits concerned,” Mohan Gowda posted on X.
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to PollsWorld13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.