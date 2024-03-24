Advertisement

Bengaluru/ Viral News: A resident of Bengaluru, Tanay Srivastava found himself in a trouble when his mother urgently needed a gujiya mould.

With the old one broken and no time to spare, Srivastava turned to Blinkit, placing an order for the essential kitchen tool. What happened next was beyond his expectations.

Advertisement

Blinkit an online delivery application managed to deliver the much-needed gujiya mould to Srivastava's doorstep in a staggering three minutes.

This lightning-fast service not only solved Srivastava's problem but also left him pleasantly surprised and immensely satisfied.

Advertisement

APPRECIATION POST



Mom’s Gujia mould broke. Couldn’t go to get one immediately.



Ordered from @letsblinkit

It arrived in 3 freakin minutes🤯

This is some level of operational excellence @albinder



Two years back I believed Blinkit is weak operationally

Perspective changed🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VDVRLbMFrD — Tanay Srivastava (@SinAyByCosAy) March 22, 2024

Srivastava took to the platform to express his gratitude and share his experience, which quickly gained traction online.

Advertisement

Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, personally responded to Srivastava's post, commending the team's efforts in delivering such exceptional service.

Glad we were able to change your perspective!



Happy Holi to you and the family 🙌 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) March 22, 2024

Netizens on the other hand are expressing their views in the comment section. One user writes, “Blinkit took its name way too seriously”. Another user says, “Agree with you! Happened to get most of my orders in 6-12 mins. I stopped stepping out of home for literally anything.. All my neighbourhood shops sell at MRP only and I pay the same at Blinkit and might get some offers too.. Long live zepto & Blinkit”.