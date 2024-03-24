×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Bengaluru Man Gets Gujiya Mould Delivered in Record Time, Post Goes Viral

A resident of Bengaluru, Tanay Srivastava found himself in a trouble when his mother urgently needed a gujiya mould, read more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Bengaluru Man Gets Gujiya Mould delivered In Record Time, Post Viral
Bengaluru Man Gets Gujiya Mould delivered In Record Time, Post Viral | Image:X
Bengaluru/ Viral News: A resident of Bengaluru, Tanay Srivastava found himself in a trouble when his mother urgently needed a gujiya mould. 

With the old one broken and no time to spare, Srivastava turned to Blinkit, placing an order for the essential kitchen tool. What happened next was beyond his expectations.

Blinkit an online delivery application managed to deliver the much-needed gujiya mould to Srivastava's doorstep in a staggering three minutes. 

This lightning-fast service not only solved Srivastava's problem but also left him pleasantly surprised and immensely satisfied.

Srivastava took to the platform to express his gratitude and share his experience, which quickly gained traction online. 

Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, personally responded to Srivastava's post, commending the team's efforts in delivering such exceptional service.

Netizens on the other hand are expressing their views in the comment section. One user writes, “Blinkit took its name way too seriously”. Another user says, “Agree with you! Happened to get most of my orders in 6-12 mins. I stopped stepping out of home for literally anything.. All my neighbourhood shops sell at MRP only and I pay the same at Blinkit and might get some offers too.. Long live zepto & Blinkit”.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

