English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Bengaluru Metro Services Halted Due to Technical Glitch, Resumes Operations on Purple Line Route

Bengaluru Metro faced disruptions with limited services between MG Road-Challaghatta and Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield, restored to normal in an hour.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru Metro Rail
Bengaluru Metro Rail | Image:X @cpronammametro
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru:Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday encountered technical issues on the Purple Line, resulting in the disruption of services between Challaghatta and Whitefield until 11 am. Throughout the interruption, trains were only operational between MG Road and Challaghatta, as well as Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield (Kadugodi). 

The disruption, which commenced at 9:15 am, was attributed by BMRCL officials to technical issues that were resolved by 11 am. BMRCL also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the temporary disruptions. 

Advertisement

Distressed passengers had earlier raised concerns about the abrupt cessation of metro connectivity on a Saturday morning. However, normalcy has been restored, and full services are now available from Whitefield to Challaghatta.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement