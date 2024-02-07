Advertisement

Bengaluru:Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday encountered technical issues on the Purple Line, resulting in the disruption of services between Challaghatta and Whitefield until 11 am. Throughout the interruption, trains were only operational between MG Road and Challaghatta, as well as Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield (Kadugodi).

The disruption, which commenced at 9:15 am, was attributed by BMRCL officials to technical issues that were resolved by 11 am. BMRCL also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the temporary disruptions.

Distressed passengers had earlier raised concerns about the abrupt cessation of metro connectivity on a Saturday morning. However, normalcy has been restored, and full services are now available from Whitefield to Challaghatta.

