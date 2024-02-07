Advertisement

Bengaluru: More than 25 flights including departures were delayed amid the inclement weather and poor visibility at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on February 6th morning

Passengers were notified by numerous airlines that inclement weather has hampered aircraft operations at KIA.

IndiGo posted on X: “6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather, flight operations in #Bengaluru are impacted. Please check your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport.”

Meanwhile, another airline Vistara posted,“#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK845 from Mumbai to Bengaluru (BOM-BLR) has been diverted to Coimbatore (CJB) due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru (BLR) airport and is expected to arrive in Coimbatore at 0830hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates."

Radiation fog is the name given to the fog at KIA. It is expected to occur between 3 and 8.30 a.m. during the four months of November through February.



