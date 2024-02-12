Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Centre To Test Satellite-Based Toll Collection

Centre has declared plans to commence a pilot project for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Digital Desk
GPS-Based toll collection systems on Indian highways
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Centre To Test Satellite-Based Toll Collection | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: Centre has declared plans to commence a pilot project for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based toll collection on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, said Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. 

In reply to Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya's question, Gadkari stated that the initiative aims to traverse modern technologies for collection of toll on major roadways, including Bengaluru-Mysuru NH-275 in Karnataka, as per media reports. 

A consultant has been appointed to give guidance on implementation of GNSS technology for unfettered toll collection, Gadkari highlighted. 

Gadkari explained that GNSS enables allow vehicle positioning on highways, facilitating toll calculation depending on the distance travelled.

This technology, which has been under review by the government for more than three years, promises smooth driving without requiring stops for toll payments.

In describing the procedure, Gadkari said that pictures of license plates would be taken in order to calculate the toll based on the distance traveled on the highway.

This system takes the place of the 2016-introduced, radio frequency identification-based Fastags, which are required as of January 2021. The Minister claims that since their introduction, an astounding 8.13 crore Fastags have been issued, achieving a 98 percent penetration rate.
 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

