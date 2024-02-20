Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:11 IST
Bengaluru: Namma Metro Services Partially Affected on Purple Line Due to Technical Snag
Trains operating between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya were running at a slow speed due to the snag, the BMRCL tweeted.
Bengaluru: The services on Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line were disrupted briefly due to a technical snag, on Tuesday morning.
Trains operating between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya were running at a slow speed due to the snag, the BMRCL tweeted at 8.48am.
Taking to X, the BMRCL wrote,” Trains in purple line is running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to a technical snag. They will be disruptions in the train schedules . Teams are working to solve at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted(sic).”
In another post, it said, “The operations team are doing short loop services to reduce the inconveniences of our commuters at large . Seeking kind cooperation(sic).”
The technical glitch was soon rectified at 9.33am, the BMRCL confirmed.
It tweeted,” The technical snag on the purple line is set right at 9.20 am and trains are moving at the schedules speeds . It takes some more time to normalise the cascading effects and to run as per schedule . Inconvenience caused is regretted (sic).”
It might take some more time to normailes the operations due to the cascading effect of the glitch.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:11 IST
