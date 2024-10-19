Published 08:32 IST, October 19th 2024
Bengaluru Rain: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Week-Long Downpour Expected
Bengaluru is set for a rainy week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city on Saturday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru is set for a rainy week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city on Saturday | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
08:32 IST, October 19th 2024