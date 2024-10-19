sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Rain: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Week-Long Downpour Expected 

Published 08:32 IST, October 19th 2024

Bengaluru Rain: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Week-Long Downpour Expected 

Bengaluru is set for a rainy week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city on Saturday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bengaluru Rains
Bengaluru is set for a rainy week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city on Saturday | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

08:32 IST, October 19th 2024