English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

Knight Frank report: Bengaluru registered a price growth of 7.1 per cent YoY in the second half of 2023.

Digital Desk
Real Estate
Bengaluru registered a price growth of 7.1 per cent YoY in the second half of 2023 | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BengaluruReal estate consultant Knight Frank has released its latest report on annual price growth across Asia-Pacific residential markets during the second half of 2023, placing Bengaluru and Mumbai in the list of top 10 markets.

In its latest report ‘Asia-Pacific Residential Review Index for H2 2023’, Bengaluru and Mumbai have been ranked 8th and 9th respectively. 

Advertisement

The consultant, in a statement, highlighted that 21 out of 25 Asia-Pacific (APAC) cities have seen a positive annual price growth, placing Singapore on the top spot on the list the best-performing Asia-Pacic markets, with 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, followed by Perth (12.8 per cent) and Brisbane (12.1 per cent). 

Tech Capital, Bengaluru, has registered a price growth of 7.1 per cent YoY in the second half of 2023 whereas Mumbai witnessing a YoY growth of 7 per cent. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR claiming the 11th spot, saw a price growth of 6 per cent YoY in the period. Other cities including Sydney and Manila also feature in the list. 

Many cities including Hong Kong (-6.8 per cent), Seoul (-5.5 per cent), Shenzen (-3.6 per cent) and Guangzhou (-3 per cent) have registered a decline in growth.

Advertisement

Media reports quoted an official from Knight Frank India, as saying that last year, despite the increase in mortgage rates and property prices, the demand for residential property in major Indian cities surged to its highest level in a decade.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World13 minutes ago

  2. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  3. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  4. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement