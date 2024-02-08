Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:33 IST
List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific
Knight Frank report: Bengaluru registered a price growth of 7.1 per cent YoY in the second half of 2023.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru: Real estate consultant Knight Frank has released its latest report on annual price growth across Asia-Pacific residential markets during the second half of 2023, placing Bengaluru and Mumbai in the list of top 10 markets.
In its latest report ‘Asia-Pacific Residential Review Index for H2 2023’, Bengaluru and Mumbai have been ranked 8th and 9th respectively.
Advertisement
The consultant, in a statement, highlighted that 21 out of 25 Asia-Pacific (APAC) cities have seen a positive annual price growth, placing Singapore on the top spot on the list the best-performing Asia-Pacic markets, with 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, followed by Perth (12.8 per cent) and Brisbane (12.1 per cent).
Tech Capital, Bengaluru, has registered a price growth of 7.1 per cent YoY in the second half of 2023 whereas Mumbai witnessing a YoY growth of 7 per cent.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR claiming the 11th spot, saw a price growth of 6 per cent YoY in the period. Other cities including Sydney and Manila also feature in the list.
Many cities including Hong Kong (-6.8 per cent), Seoul (-5.5 per cent), Shenzen (-3.6 per cent) and Guangzhou (-3 per cent) have registered a decline in growth.
Advertisement
Media reports quoted an official from Knight Frank India, as saying that last year, despite the increase in mortgage rates and property prices, the demand for residential property in major Indian cities surged to its highest level in a decade.
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:33 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to PollsWorld13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.