Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Bengaluru Ranks Sixth On World's Most Congested Cities in 2023, Mumbai, Pune at THESE Spots: Report

Bengaluru dropped from second place in 2022 to sixth place in the world's ranking of the most congested cities in 2023, according to the report.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru Traffic Police signs MoU with IISc
Bengaluru Ranks Sixth On World's Most Congested Cities in 2023, Mumbai, Pune at THESE Spots: Report | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru, India's startup and tech hub, continues to be the most congested city in 2023, according to the traffic index published by Dutch location technology company TomTom.

Bengaluru dropped from second place in 2022 to sixth place in the world's ranking of the most congested cities in 2023, according to the report.

In Bengaluru, the average time to complete a 10-kilometer run was 28 minutes and 10 seconds in 2023—a marginal improvement over 29 minutes in 2022. In 2023, the mean velocity during rush hour was 18 kmph, leading to 132 hours of lost time due to traffic congestion for Bengalureans annually.

London leads the world's most congested cities in 2023, with an average rush-hour speed of 14 kmph. Dublin, Ireland (16 kmph), Toronto, Canada (18 kmph), Milan, Italy (17 kmph), and Lima, Peru (17 kmph) follow.

The report lists Delhi at 44th place (24 kmph), Mumbai at 54th place (23 kmph), and Pune, which ranks seventh globally with an average speed of 19 kmph, as other congested cities in India.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, was found to be the worst day to travel in Bengaluru, taking an average of 32 minutes and 50 seconds to cover 10 kilometers. Based on available data, people in Bengaluru drove for 257 hours, of which 132 hours were spent stuck in traffic. In Bengaluru, a 10-kilometer drive takes an average of 36 minutes and 20 seconds on Fridays between 6 and 7 p.m.

The report also shows how Bengaluru residents can save money by changing the way they travel. For example, working from home can result in significant savings in terms of emissions and travel time.

"Adjusting their travel habits for a 10 km commute in Bengaluru could result in savings of 51 hours of travel time and 194 kg of emissions per year for one day of working from home (Fridays), and 155 hours of travel time and 587 kg of emissions for three days of working from home (Fridays, Thursdays, Wednesdays)", it said.

In Bengaluru, the average speed during morning rush hour was 19 km/h, taking 31 minutes to cover 10 km, whereas the average speed during evening rush hour was 17 km/h, taking 35 minutes to cover the same distance, it stated. 
 


 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:40 IST

