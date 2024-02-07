English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Bengaluru Tunnel Road Initiative Enters DPR Phase. City Traffic Woes Inches Closer to Resolution?

On Friday, Bengaluru's governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, declared that work was under way on a detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed 2-km tunnel road.

Nishtha Narayan
Bengaluru
Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Initiative Enters DPR Phase. City Traffic Woes Inches Closer to Resolution? | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: There has finally been progress on the initiative to build tunnel roads, which was suggested as a possible solution to Bengaluru's traffic problems months ago. On Friday, Bengaluru's governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, declared that work was under way on a detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed 2-kilometer tunnel road, as per media reports. 

Speaking during the 75th Republic Day festivities at the city's Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, the governor disclosed that a global organization is consulting with them while creating the DPR. The precise location of this pilot project is still unknown, though, according to the media reports. 

Advertisement

The governor of Bengaluru discussed in his speech the numerous initiatives and steps the state government has taken to address issues pertaining to farmers, unemployment, healthcare, and civic challenges.

He was quoted in the media as emphasising that the state's five guarantee schemes had been successfully implemented, saying, “My government has fulfilled the commitment by successfully implementing the schemes.”

Advertisement

Governor Gehlot announced that the government is directly funding Aadhar-linked bank accounts in drought-affected taluks for farmers, up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 per farmer. Currently, the procedure to distribute Rs 580 crore to roughly 30 lakh farmers is in progress.

Additionally, the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) collaborated with the ST- Elevated Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) program last year to enable the tertiary-level treatment of 1,084 heart patients.

Advertisement

In order to prevent unexpected cardiac arrests, automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are also being placed in crowded public spaces like bus stops, train stations, and government buildings.

The Governor highlighted additional initiatives, citing the Karnataka State Financial Corporation's program that provides up to Rs 10 crore in loans at a six percent interest rate to minority community entrepreneurs.
 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement