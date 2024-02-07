Advertisement

Bengaluru: There has finally been progress on the initiative to build tunnel roads, which was suggested as a possible solution to Bengaluru's traffic problems months ago. On Friday, Bengaluru's governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, declared that work was under way on a detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed 2-kilometer tunnel road, as per media reports.

Speaking during the 75th Republic Day festivities at the city's Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, the governor disclosed that a global organization is consulting with them while creating the DPR. The precise location of this pilot project is still unknown, though, according to the media reports.

The governor of Bengaluru discussed in his speech the numerous initiatives and steps the state government has taken to address issues pertaining to farmers, unemployment, healthcare, and civic challenges.

He was quoted in the media as emphasising that the state's five guarantee schemes had been successfully implemented, saying, “My government has fulfilled the commitment by successfully implementing the schemes.”

Governor Gehlot announced that the government is directly funding Aadhar-linked bank accounts in drought-affected taluks for farmers, up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 per farmer. Currently, the procedure to distribute Rs 580 crore to roughly 30 lakh farmers is in progress.

Additionally, the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) collaborated with the ST- Elevated Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) program last year to enable the tertiary-level treatment of 1,084 heart patients.

In order to prevent unexpected cardiac arrests, automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are also being placed in crowded public spaces like bus stops, train stations, and government buildings.

The Governor highlighted additional initiatives, citing the Karnataka State Financial Corporation's program that provides up to Rs 10 crore in loans at a six percent interest rate to minority community entrepreneurs.

