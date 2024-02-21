Advertisement

Bengaluru: After much anticipation and deliberation, it seems that Bengaluru's Skydeck project is inching closer to realization with the potential location near Baiyappanahalli finally confirmed.

Here's a breakdown of the latest developments:

Advertisement

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reportedly considering the New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) land near Baiyappanahalli as the prime location for India's tallest skydeck.

This decision comes after thorough evaluation, weighing various factors such as accessibility and feasibility.

Advertisement

Proposed Model

Proximity to Metro Station a Key Factor:

One of the crucial aspects favoring the NGEF land is its close proximity to the Baiyappanahalli Metro Station. Authorities believe that this strategic location will promote the use of public transportation, aligning with the city's vision for sustainable urban development.

Advertisement

Expansion Plans for Aesthetic Enhancement:

Apart from housing the skydeck, plans are underway to transform the NGEF land into a lush green space. A proposal has been introduced to establish a tree park within the vicinity, aimed at enhancing the area's aesthetic appeal.

Advertisement

The inclusion of gardens and fountains aims to elevate the overall ambiance, creating a tranquil retreat within the bustling city.

Advertisement

Features and Amenities:

The proposed skydeck is not just about offering panoramic views of Bengaluru's skyline. It will also boast various amenities to cater to visitors' needs and preferences. From food courts to restrooms and play areas, the skydeck aims to provide a holistic experience for visitors of all ages.

Advertisement

Financial Considerations:

With an estimated cost ranging from ₹ 400 to ₹ 500 crore, the Bengaluru skydeck project signifies a significant investment in the city's infrastructure. While the entry to the Bengaluru skydeck will be paid, the project promises to be a landmark attraction, attracting both locals and tourists.

Advertisement

As the plans for Bengaluru's Skydeck take shape, it heralds a new era of urban development, blending innovation with sustainability.