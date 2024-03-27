Bengaluru: Traffic Advisory Released Ahead of Hebbal Flyover Expansion. Check Alternative Routes

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of construction work on Hebbal flyover, Bengaluru traffic police has issued a traffic advisory. Additional two new tracks were proposed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to be added to the flyover, which has resulted in dismantling of two spans near the KR Puram loop joining the main track.

The action will significantly drop the movement on the K.R. Puram loop towards the city for the next four months.

Advisory for commuters coming from KRpuram to hebbal flyover pic.twitter.com/lOzi9r3nKk — ACP Traffic Northeast Bangalore (@acpnortheasttr) March 26, 2024

Taking to X, ACP Traffic Northeast Bangalore said, "Traffic Advisory Since the BDA has proposed to add two new tracks to Hebbal flyover two spans will be dismantled near K.R. Puram loop joining main track. This will make the movement of traffic very slow on K.R. Puram loop towards city for the next four months. So we request commuters coming from K.R.Puram side towards city to use alternative routes such as IOC-Mukunda theatre road, Lingarajpuram flyover route, Nagavara-Tannery road route to enter city. Similarly people coming from Hegdenagar- Thanisandra to use G.K.V.K-Jakkur road to enter city.

The traffic situation at the Hebbal flyover is likely to be deranged for the next four months as the BDA has taken up the construction of next section of the flyover lanes at the busy intersection.

