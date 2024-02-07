English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Crackdown Near Schools, Parents Fined For Letting Children Ride 2-Wheelers

Bengaluru Traffic Update: Teenagers consequently have an overwhelming desire to show off their pricey motorcycles and expert driving abilities to their friends.

Pritam Saha
Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Parents Fined For Allowing Children To Drive Two Wheelers
Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Parents Fined For Allowing Children To Drive Two Wheelers | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police filed 149 cases against car owners and parents for letting their children ride two-wheelers during a focused enforcement operation against traffic violations near schools. The goal of the surprise drive was to stop reckless driving, and violating parents and car owners were fined Rs 5,000 in accordance with section 184 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. 

Bengaluru Police: Strong Message

A strong message should be sent to parents and teachers, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) stressed. The drive covered several neighborhoods of Bengaluru, with Talaghattapura having the greatest number of instances. "We have filed complaints under Indian Motor Vehicles Act section 184 (dangerous driving), which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a maximum fine of Rs 5,000, or both. Parents have agreed to ensure that the offense won't be committed again. If they do, we'll file cases in court using the appropriate Indian Penal Code sections and provide a chargesheet," he stated. “To send a clear message to parents and teachers, such drives are conducted in close proximity to schools.”

Adugodi, Madiwala, KS Layout, Talaghattapura, Hulimavu, Bellandur, Electronics City, HSR Layout, VV Puram, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Banashankari, and Mico Layout were the locations where the drive was conducted. 

Advertisement

Kids Experience Pride, Freedom BUT…

Teenagers riding bikes is becoming one of the most prevalent scenes in modern society. Many kids experience pride and freedom in not needing their guardians to drive them around. Teenagers consequently have an overwhelming desire to show off their pricey motorcycles and expert driving abilities to their friends. Many Child rights activists have questioned the practice of allowing children to drive or ride on the roads and termed it a violation of their rights. 

Advertisement

Numerous traffic events are covered by media on a daily basis. A study found that the risk of dying while riding a motorcycle in India is higher than that of dying while traveling in a car. Sadly, young people tend not to think through the repercussions of careless driving. Some parents even let their children drive because they believe that getting fined by the police for moving violations is the worst that can happen. Results, though, can be far more dire.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

25 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

26 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

27 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

36 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement