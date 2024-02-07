Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police filed 149 cases against car owners and parents for letting their children ride two-wheelers during a focused enforcement operation against traffic violations near schools. The goal of the surprise drive was to stop reckless driving, and violating parents and car owners were fined Rs 5,000 in accordance with section 184 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

Bengaluru Police: Strong Message

A strong message should be sent to parents and teachers, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) stressed. The drive covered several neighborhoods of Bengaluru, with Talaghattapura having the greatest number of instances. "We have filed complaints under Indian Motor Vehicles Act section 184 (dangerous driving), which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a maximum fine of Rs 5,000, or both. Parents have agreed to ensure that the offense won't be committed again. If they do, we'll file cases in court using the appropriate Indian Penal Code sections and provide a chargesheet," he stated. “To send a clear message to parents and teachers, such drives are conducted in close proximity to schools.”

Adugodi, Madiwala, KS Layout, Talaghattapura, Hulimavu, Bellandur, Electronics City, HSR Layout, VV Puram, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Banashankari, and Mico Layout were the locations where the drive was conducted.

Advertisement

Kids Experience Pride, Freedom BUT…

Teenagers riding bikes is becoming one of the most prevalent scenes in modern society. Many kids experience pride and freedom in not needing their guardians to drive them around. Teenagers consequently have an overwhelming desire to show off their pricey motorcycles and expert driving abilities to their friends. Many Child rights activists have questioned the practice of allowing children to drive or ride on the roads and termed it a violation of their rights.

Advertisement

Numerous traffic events are covered by media on a daily basis. A study found that the risk of dying while riding a motorcycle in India is higher than that of dying while traveling in a car. Sadly, young people tend not to think through the repercussions of careless driving. Some parents even let their children drive because they believe that getting fined by the police for moving violations is the worst that can happen. Results, though, can be far more dire.