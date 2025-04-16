Bengaluru Traffic Police Warns of Major Delays, Issues New Travel Advisory

Updated April 16th 2025, 12:09 IST
On Wednesday, the commuters in Bengaluru are facing another day of mild to severe traffic congestion in many parts of the city due to ongoing metro projects and a few cases of unexpected vehicle breakdowns that disrupted movement. In response, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have reportedly issued a fresh advisory on April 16, urging residents to plan their travel in advance and choose alternative routes or Namma Metro services wherever possible.
According to the advisory, multiple stretches across the city are experiencing heavy delays:
Sadashivanagar to Mekhri Circle: Movement is slow due to a tree fall blocking parts of the road. MMT to Mahadevapura: A vehicle breakdown has caused a significant traffic buildup
Old Udaya TV Road to Jaymahal Road: Ongoing BBMP maintenance near the railway underpass is leading to severe congestion
Karthik Nagara to Kadubeesanahalli: Heavy vehicle volume is slowing down traffic. Mahadevapura to Marathahalli (Outer Ring Road): Metro construction work at the Salem Railway Bridge area is expected to cause long delays in both directions.
On Begur Main Road, temporary traffic restrictions are in place today due to a local temple fair and procession.
Authorities are urging commuters to check real-time traffic updates, follow the suggested diversions, and use the Namma Metro and other public transport options to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams.
Published April 16th 2025, 12:09 IST