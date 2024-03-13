Advertisement

A Bengaluru resident took to social media to recount an unsettling encounter with a neighbour she claims harassed her and her house help. According to her Reddit post, the 24-year-old woman detailed how her house help was blocked from entering the building by an allegedly intoxicated elderly neighbour residing on the ground floor.



"My (f 24) house help called me in distress that some old man was blocking her way to my apartment. So I went to check on her and saw that my neighbour who lives in the ground floor was blocking her way and yelling at her. I asked her what happens and before she could reply, this man started verbally abusing me," she wrote.



Despite her attempts to engage with the neighbour, he reportedly persisted in using derogatory language in Kannada, a language the woman was not completely fluent in. "I tried to talk to him but he kept yelling at me to speak Kannada and started saying stuff in Kannada( he does speak the languages I know and English as well, he has talked to me in English fluently before). I’m not extremely fluent in Kannada but I could understand that he was calling us derogatory terms," she shared.

Unable to contain the situation, the woman contacted the police for assistance. However, she expressed disappointment in their response. "I had enough and called the police. When they arrived he was still verbally abusing me in front of them and they did nothing to stop him! They left asking me to file a complaint next day. I don’t have much hope as to if they will take this seriously because he’s old and intoxicated (police’s words)," she alleged.



The Reddit user helped and commented in response. One user said, “FILE THE COMPLAINT. Once the complaint is formally filed, the police are bound to do their job. They don't have a choice.”



Another user wrote, “Did you talk you the owner of your flat? Maybe he can help also, does your apartment have security guard?”



A third one suggested, “Next time call the women's cell. Its more effectivr than calling police.



If he is a senior citizen he will get that oldie card n free himself but if a women's cell complaint is made then he cant escape it.”