×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment By Intoxicated Neighbour, Police Response Disappoints

Bengaluru woman recounts harassment by neighbour, claims police inaction; seeks justice after distressing encounter involving verbal abuse and disappointment in

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment By Intoxicated Neighbour | Image:Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Bengaluru resident took to social media to recount an unsettling encounter with a neighbour she claims harassed her and her house help. According to her Reddit post, the 24-year-old woman detailed how her house help was blocked from entering the building by an allegedly intoxicated elderly neighbour residing on the ground floor.

"My (f 24) house help called me in distress that some old man was blocking her way to my apartment. So I went to check on her and saw that my neighbour who lives in the ground floor was blocking her way and yelling at her. I asked her what happens and before she could reply, this man started verbally abusing me," she wrote.

Despite her attempts to engage with the neighbour, he reportedly persisted in using derogatory language in Kannada, a language the woman was not completely fluent in. "I tried to talk to him but he kept yelling at me to speak Kannada and started saying stuff in Kannada( he does speak the languages I know and English as well, he has talked to me in English fluently before). I’m not extremely fluent in Kannada but I could understand that he was calling us derogatory terms," she shared.

Neighbour Harrasment
byu/Anonymous_44831 inbangalore

Unable to contain the situation, the woman contacted the police for assistance. However, she expressed disappointment in their response. "I had enough and called the police. When they arrived he was still verbally abusing me in front of them and they did nothing to stop him! They left asking me to file a complaint next day. I don’t have much hope as to if they will take this seriously because he’s old and intoxicated (police’s words)," she alleged.

The Reddit user helped and commented in response. One user said, “FILE THE COMPLAINT. Once the complaint is formally filed, the police are bound to do their job. They don't have a choice.” 

Another user wrote, “Did you talk you the owner of your flat? Maybe he can help also, does your apartment have security guard?”

A third one suggested, “Next time call the women's cell. Its more effectivr than calling police.

If he is a senior citizen he will get that oldie card n free himself but if a women's cell complaint is made then he cant escape it.”

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

3 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

8 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

8 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

13 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

14 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

16 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

17 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

17 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

20 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

22 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

23 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

24 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

24 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

25 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

25 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

29 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

29 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo