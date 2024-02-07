Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Bengaluru’s Curse-Infused ‘No Parking’ Sign Threatens Violator

Isha Bhandari
The ominous message reads: “Parking prohibited. The wrath of the ancients will fall upon your head! Your shoelaces will not stay tied! Rabid squirrels will invade your home. | Image:X
Bengaluru: In the bustling city of Bengaluru, where parking spots are as coveted as a cool breeze on a scorching day, a new guardian against unauthorized parking has emerged. This guardian, however, is not your typical 'No Parking' sign; it's a forewarning of doom for those who dare to dismiss its cautionary message. Without a doubt, this 'No Parking' sign stands as a quintessential 'Peak Bengaluru' moment. Shared by user @KrishnaCKPS, this signboard in Bengaluru goes beyond mere requests for compliance; it unleashes a curse that could send even the bravest soul into a quivering state.  

Here’s the haunted warning 

The ominous message reads: “Parking prohibited. The wrath of the ancients will fall upon your head! Your shoelaces will not stay tied! Rabid squirrels will invade your home. Bad hair days for the rest of your life! Food in your refrigerator will mysteriously spoil! You will only receive thoughtless recycled gifts! Your vehicle will start making that expensive knocking sound, and your tires will perpetually deflate! Mosquitoes will pick you over everyone else! No one will ever talk to you at parties or laugh at your jokes or even like you! Be warned! Unless you are friends or family, then it’s all good.”

Residents of this Bengaluru neighborhood have taken matters into their own hands, crafting a warning so unique that it might just prove effective in curbing unauthorized parking. 

So, the next time you're navigating Bengaluru's streets in search of a parking spot, beware the curse-laden sign. It's not merely about avoiding a ticket or a tow; it's about evading the wrath of ancient forces and a lifetime of unfortunate circumstances. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

