Ayodhya: Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22, cyber crime activities are in full swing with fraudsters trying to trap the devotees and innocent netizens.

The fraudsters are sending ‘fake’ WhatsaApp messages to people claiming free VIP entry access to Ayodhya temple on January 22. Some of the messages are asking users to click on a suspicious link and enter their details for entry to the Ayodhya temple.

Misleading the devotees, the WhatsaApp message claims that the invite has been sent from Ram Janam Bhoomi Trust for the general public to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Another similar WhatsApp message is asking the users to download an APK file.

ATTENTION Android Users

The WhatsApp messages include an APK (Android Application Package) file named- ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.APK’. The second FAKE message asks users to “Install Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan" APK file to get VIP entry to the Ram Mandir on January 22.

The messages concluding with “Jai Shree Ram” also encourages users to share the message with other users who may be interested in attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The suspicious links are aimed at stealing your data or inject malware app in your smartphones. Republic suggests the users to not download such APK files without valid authentication.

NOTE: Entry to Ram Temple on Jan 22 by Invitation Only

Devotees willing to attend the grand Ayodhya fest on January 22 must note that the entry is by invitation only. Only those with valid invites from Ram temple trust or on government duty would be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22, the day of consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.

The Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.