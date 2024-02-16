Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

'Beyond Politics': Mithun Chakraborty Lambasts Mamata Over Sandeshkhali Violence

"The way women have been used in Sandeshkhali is more disgusting. Politics has its place but this is beyond politics", said Mithun Chakraborty.

Digital Desk
Mithun chakraborty
A file photo of Mithun chakraborty | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the plight of women in Sandeshkhali, Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on Friday said that the issue is beyond politics. "The way women have been used in Sandeshkhali is more disgusting. Politics has its place but this is beyond politics", said Mithun Chakraborty. 

For the unversed, a large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them. They are demanding the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that raided his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob last month.

“Disgusting, Beyond Politics”

 "There couldn't be a more disgusting thing than this. With women, you're playing such a kind of game? This is unbelievable. We all do politics, but this is beyond politics. This shouldn't happen... We all have the responsibility to raise our voices and to make sure that they don't have to suffer this plight..."   

Mithun Chakraborty on Sandeshkhali Violence | WATCH

Sandeshkhali Violence: What Happened So Far?

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) which visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to probe alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier in the day, a central team of the BJP was stopped by police from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Union Minister Protima Bhoumik said.  The police did not allow the central team of BJP MPs to go to the unrest-hit Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, she said.

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member BJP central team began a sit-in. “The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted,” Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters. The central team will later meet Governor C V Ananda Bose in Kolkata. 

Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP and RSS of fomenting trouble in Sandeshkhali, while the BJP and the National Commission for Women (NCW) accused her party TMC of being complicit in crimes against women in the area.

Banerjee asserted that her administration had implemented all necessary steps to restore peace in the area, alleging that Sandeshkhali had been a "hotbed of communal riots", in recent years, with RSS having a significant base in the area.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

