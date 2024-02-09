English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

It's controversial/ 'Vote-bank Politics, Babri Demolition': INDI Politicises Bharat Ratna

INDI leader Udit Raj politicised the Bharat Ratna announcement, labelling it as a tactic of vote-bank politics.

Digital Desk
INDI Leader Politicises Bharat Ratna
INDI Leader Politicises Bharat Ratna | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bharat Ratna: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, along with scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, INDI leaders started politicising the matter. While Congress leader Udit Raj labelled it as a ‘tactic of vote-bank politics’, TMC called it a ‘Non-serious award’. "Wherever the BJP is finding it difficult to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections, it should declare Bharat Ratna there," the Congress leader Udit Raj wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Moreover he asked, "Jyotirao Phule, Kanshi Ram, Chhatrapati Shahu, Periyar, Narayan Guru, Savitribai Phule, Ramabai Ambedkar, Lalu Singh Yadav, Ramswarup Verma, Chaudhary Devi Lal, Sibu Soren, Ram Manohar Lohia, Chhotu Ram, Zakir Hussain, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, V.P. Singh, Ayyankali, Sant Gadge Maharaj, Dr Manmohan Singh, Kamaraj Nadar, and others, why have they not been awarded the Bharat Ratna? They should also be considered for this honour."

Another Congress leader Hussain Dalwai claimed that Narasimha Rao helped the BJP in demolition of Babri Masjid. “It is fine, we have nothing to be sad about it, we are happy about it. Narasimha Rao even helped them in the demolition of the Masjid...but the biggest thing is they gave it to Chaudhary Charan Singh who was indeed the leader of the people and Dr MS Swaminathan, our food grains are being exported outside because of him so giving him Bharat Ratna is a good thing”, Dalwai stated. 

Advertisement

TMC Calls Bharat Ratna 'Non-serious Award' 

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC leader Sudip Bandypadhyay while speaking to Republic said,"Today Bharat Ratna is not as important an award as it was a few years back. Whatever BJP thinks, has some hidden political agenda behind it."

Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, as well as agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Following the announcement, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said the Centre won his heart with the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. 

Advertisement

"Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X. Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of Charan Singh, a famed farmers' champion. The matter also came up in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Speaker Satish Mahana, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna hailed the decision and lauded the farmers' leader.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

25 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

28 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

34 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

35 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

38 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

44 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info19 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement