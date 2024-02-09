Advertisement

Bharat Ratna: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, along with scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, INDI leaders started politicising the matter. While Congress leader Udit Raj labelled it as a ‘tactic of vote-bank politics’, TMC called it a ‘Non-serious award’. "Wherever the BJP is finding it difficult to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections, it should declare Bharat Ratna there," the Congress leader Udit Raj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#BREAKING | Wherever BJP is finding it difficult to win in the Lok Sabha elections, it should declare Bharat Ratna there: Udit Raj politicises the Bharat Ratna award, calls it 'vote bank politics'



Tune in here for all the latest updates - https://t.co/RM8eiG4JtG #BharatRatna pic.twitter.com/rqhenXlWer — Republic (@republic) February 9, 2024

Moreover he asked, "Jyotirao Phule, Kanshi Ram, Chhatrapati Shahu, Periyar, Narayan Guru, Savitribai Phule, Ramabai Ambedkar, Lalu Singh Yadav, Ramswarup Verma, Chaudhary Devi Lal, Sibu Soren, Ram Manohar Lohia, Chhotu Ram, Zakir Hussain, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, V.P. Singh, Ayyankali, Sant Gadge Maharaj, Dr Manmohan Singh, Kamaraj Nadar, and others, why have they not been awarded the Bharat Ratna? They should also be considered for this honour."

Another Congress leader Hussain Dalwai claimed that Narasimha Rao helped the BJP in demolition of Babri Masjid. “It is fine, we have nothing to be sad about it, we are happy about it. Narasimha Rao even helped them in the demolition of the Masjid...but the biggest thing is they gave it to Chaudhary Charan Singh who was indeed the leader of the people and Dr MS Swaminathan, our food grains are being exported outside because of him so giving him Bharat Ratna is a good thing”, Dalwai stated.

Advertisement

On Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said, "Narasimha Rao even helped in the demolition of the Masjid."



Tune in here for all the latest updates - https://t.co/mkjMlbUX4j #BharatRatna #Congress #PVNarasimhaRao pic.twitter.com/TvcOrO4oHi — Republic (@republic) February 9, 2024

TMC Calls Bharat Ratna 'Non-serious Award'

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC leader Sudip Bandypadhyay while speaking to Republic said,"Today Bharat Ratna is not as important an award as it was a few years back. Whatever BJP thinks, has some hidden political agenda behind it."

#BREAKING | Today Bharat Ratna is not as important an award as it was a few years back. Whatever BJP thinks, has some hidden political agenda behind it: TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay



Tune in here for all the latest updates - https://t.co/u0iB0mp0EZ #BharatRatna pic.twitter.com/rc1HystP6m — Republic (@republic) February 9, 2024

Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, as well as agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Following the announcement, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said the Centre won his heart with the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Advertisement

"Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X. Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of Charan Singh, a famed farmers' champion. The matter also came up in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Speaker Satish Mahana, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna hailed the decision and lauded the farmers' leader.