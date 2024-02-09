Bharat Ratna Awardees During Modi Govt (2014–2024). See Full List

Advertisement

Former Prime Ministers Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, as well as agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan—who is renowned for playing a key role in India's "Green Revolution"—were posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Centre on Friday. Here is the list of Bharat Ratna awardees during Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.



BHARAT RATNA AWARDEES DURING MODI GOVT (2014-2024)

1. ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE- 2015 saw him receive India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, from Pranab Mukherjee, who was the country's president at the time. 2018 saw his death from an age-related illness.



2. MADAN MOHAN MALVIYA - On 24 December 2014, Madan Mohan Malaviya was honored with Bharat Ratna. The announcement was made on the eve of Mr. Vajpayee's 90th birthday and the 153rd birth anniversary of Pandit Malviya.

3. NANAJI DESHMUKH - He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Government of India for his stellar contribution to the rural development.



4. BHUPEN HAZARIKA- Bhupen Hazarika, received Bharat Ratna award in 2019 for his stellar contribution in the field of music.



5. PRANAB MUKHERJEE- He was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019, by his successor as president, Ram Nath Kovind



6. KARPOORI THAKUR - Recently, the President of India announced that the Bharat Ratna would be awarded to socialist leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur, posthumously.



7. LAL KRISHNA ADVANI- BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani will be honoured with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Februaray, 2024.



8. CHAUDHARY CHARAN SINGH- Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh has been awarded a posthumous Bharat Ratna, government said on February 9. 2024.



9. PV NARSIMHA RAO- Former Prime Minister PN Narsimha Rao awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously on February 9.



10. MS SWAMINATHAN- Agriculture scientist awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously, as announced by the government of India on February 9, 2024.