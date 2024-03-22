The affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes our relationship unique, PM Modi said. | Image: 'X'/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Asserting that ‘Bharat’ resides within the hearts of people in the Himalayan nation of Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the affinity between the people of the two countries makes their bilateral relationship unique. Addressing a gathering after receiving Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', PM Modi said the successful endeavour of one country is cheered by the other.

"The affinity between people of India and Bhutan makes our relationship unique," PM Modi said, moments after he became the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

PM Modi, who humbly and gracefully received the honour conferred on him by the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, told the Bhutanese crowd that "India resides in your hearts".

Prime Minister Modi was in Bhutan on a two-day State visit to further cement India's unique relations with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

Glad to have met His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We talked about ways to improve bilateral relations between our nations. pic.twitter.com/T0Of8UXYJl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

PM Modi, who addressed the gathering as ‘My dear friends of Bhutan’ with a 'namaskar', received a thud of applause from the audience.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Fifth King of Bhutan, and members of the royal family were also present on the occasion.

"Our ties are inseparable. Our friendship is inseparable. Our mutual cooperation is inseparable. And, the main thing is our faith is unwavering. And, that is why this day is very special for me" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Bhutanese – dressed in their native wear and holding flags of both the countries – clapped in unison while PM Modi addressed them.

“As an Indian, it is a great day for me. You have honoured me with Bhutan's highest (civilian) award. Every award is credible. But, when that award comes from a different country, then that faith gets strengthened that both the countries are moving forward in the right direction” - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It "enhances our belief that through our efforts", welfare of people from both the countries has taken place, PM Modi further said, adding, “It gives us enthusiasm and energy to work harder. But this honour is not my personal achievement. This is an honour for India and 140 crore Indians”.

Honoured to be conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians. https://t.co/gNa7YlcFfG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

Thanking Bhutan and its people “from the bottom of his heart”, Indian prime minister said that on this "great land of Bhutan, on behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this award".

The 140 crore Indians know that the people of Bhutan are akin “to their family members”, PM Modi stressed, while underlining that the people of Bhutan also know this and accept that "India is their family".

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

(With inputs from PTI)