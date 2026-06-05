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Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fielded By BJP For Bihar MLC Elections

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is among the candidates fielded by BJP for Bihar Legislative Council biennial elections. The other candidates are Dr Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit.

Nidhi Sinha
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Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fielded By BJP For Bihar MLC Elections
Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fielded By BJP For Bihar MLC Elections | Image: X

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council biennial elections.

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is among the MLC candidates fielded by BJP. The other candidates are Dr Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit.

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 Nidhi Sinha
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