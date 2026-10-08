Bhopal New Market Fire: Blaze Spreads Across 3-4 Buildings, Several Shops Gutted

Bhopal: A massive fire broke out in the New Market area of Bhopal on Thursday afternoon in which several shops were affected, prompting the authorities to launch a firefighting operation to douse off the flames.

The fire broke out near the Hanuman Temple at around 2:45 pm, following which fire tenders from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and police department immediately were rushed to the spot. Fire personnel from BHEL also reached the site to assist in the firefighting operation.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the fire had spread across around three to four buildings and efforts were on to bring it under control.

“The fire broke out in New Market near the Hanuman Temple around 2:45-3 pm. Immediately after that, fire tenders from the municipal corporation and police department reached the spot. We also sent water tankers for refilling. The fire is slightly under control now. It has spread across around three to four buildings. Once it is completely extinguished, I will be able to give more details,” Jain said.

Advertisement

She said eight fire tenders and nine water tankers had reached the spot and were continuously being used in the firefighting operation.

“We have eight fire brigades in front of me and nine water tankers have also reached the spot. They are continuously being refilled and used. We have also called a foaming machine,” she added.

Advertisement

Local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani said the fire reportedly started from the chimney of a chole bhature shop and subsequently spread to nearby establishments.

“There is a chole bhature shop here and the fire started from its chimney. The nearby shops, including a clothes shop, an electronics shop and a utensils shop, were engulfed in the fire, which is spreading further. The entire fire brigade team has been deployed and the Municipal Corporation has made all arrangements. The Commissioner herself has also reached the spot. We also called for the firefighting foam used by BHEL, and it has arrived here. All efforts are being made to control the fire as the shops are catching fire one after another,” Sabnani said.