Mumbai Mulund Labour Camp Fire: Multiple Gas Cylinders Explode, All Workers Evacuated Safely

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a labour camp in Mumbai’s Mulund East on Thursday afternoon, with multiple gas cylinders exploding at the site. All occupants were evacuated safely and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The incident took place at a workers’ camp being used to accommodate construction workers at a Project Affected Persons (PAP) project in Mulund. The camp was located at an under-construction site in the Navghar, Tata Nagar area.

According to details available so far, the fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade control room at around 1:54 pm on October 8. The fire was initially classified as a Level-I fire, following which fire brigade personnel and other emergency agencies were mobilised.

The blaze reportedly began at the workers’ shed and subsequently spread through the labour camp. At least seven gas cylinders exploded during the incident, officials said. Other reports said that after a cylinder exploded in one of the rooms, several more cylinders in the camp also caught fire and exploded.

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The explosions caused panic in the surrounding area as flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the camp. Firefighters rushed to the location and launched operations to contain the blaze.

Police, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC ward staff, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) personnel and a 108 ambulance were among the agencies mobilised following the incident.

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The workers residing at the camp managed to evacuate after the fire broke out. Since the occupants had moved out of the camp, no loss of life or injuries were reported. However, the fire caused significant damage to belongings kept inside the workers’ accommodation.

The exact cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to the gas-cylinder explosions are yet to be established. Authorities are assessing the incident and the extent of the damage.

The labour camp was being used to house construction workers engaged at the PAP project in Mulund. The incident has also brought attention to safety arrangements at temporary workers’ accommodation located near construction sites.