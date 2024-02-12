English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Bhopal: Passengers Struggle for Food Following Rail Restaurant Closure

A rail restraunt operating at platform number six in the Bhopal Railway Station has shut down, leaving passengers struggling to get a bite to eat.

Bhopal Railway Station
Bhopal Railway Station | Image:PTI
BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH: The closure of a rail restaurant at Bhopal Railway Station's platform number six has added to the food-related woes of thousands of passengers who make use of the platform every day. The rail restaurant was opened at platform number six as there is no provision for food stalls within. With the platform seeing daily footfall in the tens of thousands, there was a clear demand and need for a restaurant or food plaza at the location which the rail restaurant was supposed to help fulfill.

However, owing to its location, the restaurant only saw lukewarm business, leading to the food contractor shutting shop. Adding to the struggle of passengers looking to have a bite to eat at the station, a food plaza operating at platform number one also shutdown eight months ago after the IRTC surrendered its license. Thus far, no contractor has appeared to open a new food facility in the new building of the railway station on accounts of concerns over customer footfall. 

The responsible authorities at the station have now, however, stated their intent to reopen the rail restaurant at a new and improved location. 

 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

