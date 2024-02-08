Advertisement

Mathura: In a big blow to the Hindu side, Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order to go ahead with a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque. Supreme Court, in its order, said that the Allahabad High Court can continue hearing the original case. However, it directed the HC not to move ahead with the appointment of a court commissioner to conduct a survey at the Shahi Idgah mosque.



“You can’t file a vague application for appointment of court commissioner. It should be very specific on the purpose. You can’t leave everything to the court to look into it,” the bench told senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Hindu bodies like Bhagwan ShriKrishna Virajman and others The bench said it is issuing notice to the Hindu bodies and sought their response while making it clear that proceedings before the high court in the dispute will continue.

The top court was hearing a plea of the Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging a high court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah.

The mosque committee, in its plea, has submitted that the high court ought to have considered its petition for rejection of the plaint before deciding on any other miscellaneous applications in the suit.

The committee had sought rejection of the plea on the grounds that the lawsuit is barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which puts a bar on change of character of religious places.



(With inputs from PTI)