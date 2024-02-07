Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:30 IST

Big Embarrassment For Siddaramaiah: Congress Leader Says Corruption In Karnataka Govt Exceeded 40%

In a major embarrassment for Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader said that corruption in Karnataka government has exceeded 40 per cent.

Ronit Singh
Big Embarrassment For Siddaramaiah: Congress Leader Says Corruption In Karnataka Govt Exceeded 40%
Big Embarrassment For Siddaramaiah: Congress Leader Says Corruption In Karnataka Govt Exceeded 40% | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The embarrassment for the ruling Congress in Karnataka continue to take shape further with fresh charges emerging from a party leader who accused the state government of corruption adding that it exceeded ‘40 per cent.’ 

Before the 2023 Assembly polls, the Congress launched fresh attacks at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government over the '40% commission charges' alleging that the right-wing party has not left any stone unturned to ‘undermine the pride of Karnataka.’ 

Advertisement

Congress leader and former Minister B Shivaram alleged that corruption in his own party's government has exceeded ‘40 per cent’ mark, more than that of the BJP. 

Criticising the Congress government, he said, “I conveyed this directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (corruption is increasing) that our district is gaining a negative reputation. Back in the BJP government, we accused them of 40% corruption; now, it exceeds that. I'm stating this straightforwardly.” 

Advertisement

He added that most of the Congress workers are expressing the same issue that corruption has taken centre stage in the incumbent government. “For the party to survive, this needs to be addressed. If I openly discuss this, I am labeled as a bad person,” the Congress leader added.

BJP Takes Sharp Jibe At Siddaramaiah 

Reacting to the remarks of the Congress leader against his own party, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanswamy affirmed that no MLAs or party leaders made such allegations during the BJP regime in Karnataka. 

Clarifying the 40 per cent corruption charges on BJP, he said, “Congress created the false narrative of '40 per cent Sarkara.' They made it an issue and their purpose was served. Now a Congress leader and former minister is alleging ‘50 per cent Sarkara.’ Contractor Association says it's more than that.” 

Advertisement

“Kannadigas must think about the charges being made on Karnataka government by their own Congress leaders. It's evident that government is fooling the people for their selfish benefits. Rampant corruption and factionalism will finish the Congress and their government will collapse,” the BJP MLC added.  

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World33 minutes ago

  4. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News40 minutes ago

  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement