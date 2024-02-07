Advertisement

Bengaluru: The embarrassment for the ruling Congress in Karnataka continue to take shape further with fresh charges emerging from a party leader who accused the state government of corruption adding that it exceeded ‘40 per cent.’

Before the 2023 Assembly polls, the Congress launched fresh attacks at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government over the '40% commission charges' alleging that the right-wing party has not left any stone unturned to ‘undermine the pride of Karnataka.’

Congress leader and former Minister B Shivaram alleged that corruption in his own party's government has exceeded ‘40 per cent’ mark, more than that of the BJP.

Criticising the Congress government, he said, “I conveyed this directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (corruption is increasing) that our district is gaining a negative reputation. Back in the BJP government, we accused them of 40% corruption; now, it exceeds that. I'm stating this straightforwardly.”

He added that most of the Congress workers are expressing the same issue that corruption has taken centre stage in the incumbent government. “For the party to survive, this needs to be addressed. If I openly discuss this, I am labeled as a bad person,” the Congress leader added.

BJP Takes Sharp Jibe At Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the remarks of the Congress leader against his own party, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanswamy affirmed that no MLAs or party leaders made such allegations during the BJP regime in Karnataka.

Clarifying the 40 per cent corruption charges on BJP, he said, “Congress created the false narrative of '40 per cent Sarkara.' They made it an issue and their purpose was served. Now a Congress leader and former minister is alleging ‘50 per cent Sarkara.’ Contractor Association says it's more than that.”

“Kannadigas must think about the charges being made on Karnataka government by their own Congress leaders. It's evident that government is fooling the people for their selfish benefits. Rampant corruption and factionalism will finish the Congress and their government will collapse,” the BJP MLC added.