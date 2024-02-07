Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Big Move by Amit Shah: Indian Government Extends Ban on 'SIMI' For 5 Years

The SIMI was first banned in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years.

Digital Desk
Amit Shah Chair A High level Meeting
Amit Shah | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) unlawful for another five years for "disturbing peace and communal harmony." Announcing the development, the Home Minister's Office (HMO) wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Bolstering PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat.”

The SIMI was first banned in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding; The group is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the notification said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

