Big Relief For Middle-Class: Assam Slashes Electricity Rate Starting April 1. Know New Per Unit Price

Guwahati: In a significant relief for the middle-class households, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a reduction of Rs 1 per unit in electricity bills, effective from April 1. The move aims to ease financial burdens on middle-class families across the state. The Chief Minister has also promised an additional rebate by the end of the year.

Taking to social media X, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reassured citizens that the initiative was not an April Fool’s prank but a genuine effort to provide relief. "It’s April – temperatures will increase but your bijli bill will decrease. Beginning today, families in Assam will see a drop of Rs 1 per unit in electricity bills along with a rebate at the end of the year," he posted. The current unit price is Rs 5.90.

‘Assam is blessed’

The announcement received all-round appreciation on social media, with netizens welcoming the Assam government's move to address rising power costs amid inflation and increasing household expenses.

“That's great news for Assamese people... Himanta Da you are doing fabulous work in the interest of Assam…Btw last line is having everything...,” X user Shivang Kaushik wrote. Praising the move, another X user called the decision a ‘Great initiative’. “This will surely bring relief to many households. Kudos to the Assam government for making electricity more affordable," he wrote.

What is Electricity Bill Cost Per Unit in Assam?