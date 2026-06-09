Big Republic Impact: Deputy Jailor Removed Over Alleged VIP Treatment For Giribala, Samarth In Twisha Sharma Case

New Delhi: The jail administration has removed Deputy Jailor Jaya Yadav from her post following allegations that special privileges were being extended to former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh, the accused in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case.

The action comes days after relentless campaign and expose by the Republic TV claiming that the two accused were receiving VIP treatment inside Bhopal Central Jail.

According to the latest developments, the removal of the deputy jailor was ordered after jail authorities initiated an inquiry into the allegations. Sources said the administration acted after reports suggested that Giribala and Samarth were being given facilities not ordinarily available to undertrial prisoners.

The Controversy Behind Bars

The controversy stems from the fact that both Giribala Singh and her son Samarth have been staying in the jail’s hospital ward rather than standard prison cells since they were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a special CBI court.

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While the court did specify that Giribala Singh should be housed in the medical ward due to safety and security concerns regarding her former judicial status, sources indicate the facilities provided went far beyond standard security protocols, resembling "VIP culture" behind bars.

Earlier reports had alleged that the accused were staying in the jail hospital and receiving preferential treatment. The allegations triggered widespread scrutiny and prompted prison authorities to examine whether jail rules were being violated.

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Top Officials Rushed to Investigate

The impact of the Republic report was immediate. Taking direct cognisance of the widespread public outrage and the facts brought to light, Jail Director General (DG) Varun Kapoor ordered a high-level scrutiny of the facilities being provided to the high-profile accused duo.

In a swift follow-up move, Jail Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Pandey was rushed directly to the Central Jail to conduct an urgent, on-ground investigation. IG Pandey scrutinised the hospital ward arrangements, questioned jail staff, and has since submitted a detailed inquiry report directly to the Jail DG.

In another development linked to the controversy, prison authorities recently shifted a convict who had earlier been sentenced by Giribala Singh away from her barrack amid concerns over inmate proximity and prison arrangements.

The Twisha Sharma case has remained under intense public and judicial scrutiny since the Supreme Court directed that the probe be handed over to the CBI. The apex court had underscored the need for a fair and impartial investigation amid allegations of institutional bias because one of the accused is a former judicial officer.

With the removal of Deputy Jailor Jaya Yadav, the jail administration has signalled that any deviation from prison norms will be examined closely as the investigation into the alleged VIP treatment continues.