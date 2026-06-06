Big Republic Impact: Jail DG Steps In, Probe Launched Into Alleged VIP Facilities For Giribala, Samarth In Twisha Death Case

Following a relentless campaign and expose by the Republic TV, the top leadership of the Madhya Pradesh prison administration has been forced into action. The unfolding row over the alleged "VVIP treatment" being extended to suspended District Judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh inside Bhopal Central Jail has now reached the highest levels of governance.

Top Officials Rush to Investigate

The impact of the Republic report was immediate. Taking direct cognisance of the widespread public outrage and the facts brought to light, Jail Director General (DG) Varun Kapoor ordered a high-level scrutiny of the facilities being provided to the high-profile accused duo.

In a swift follow-up move, Jail Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Pandey was rushed directly to the Central Jail to conduct an urgent, on-ground investigation. IG Pandey scrutinised the hospital ward arrangements, questioned jail staff, and has since submitted a detailed inquiry report directly to the Jail DG.

The Controversy Behind Bars

The controversy stems from the fact that both Giribala Singh and her son Samarth have been staying in the jail’s hospital ward rather than standard prison cells since they were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a special CBI court.

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While the court did specify that Giribala Singh should be housed in the medical ward due to safety and security concerns regarding her former judicial status, sources indicate the facilities provided went far beyond standard security protocols, resembling "VIP culture" behind bars.

Samarth Singh: Allowed to remain in the hospital ward on medical grounds, citing an injury.

Giribala Singh: Accommodated under the umbrella of "security concerns," leading to allegations that influential undertrials are receiving preferential treatment not available to ordinary inmates.

Public Fury and Calls for Transparency

The Twisha Sharma dowry death case has deeply shaken Bhopal, and the involvement of a senior judicial officer has put the entire system under an intense public microscope. Locals, activists, and legal observers have expressed deep dismay, demanding that equality before the law must apply just as strictly inside a prison wall as it does outside.

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