Delhi High Court Orders Restoration of Cockroach Janta Party X Account

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the restoration of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) X account, observing that the Centre's primary reason for blocking the handle was no longer relevant as the NEET re-exam has concluded.

A Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the plea filed by CJP founder Abhijit Dipke after the Centre informed the court that it no longer objected to the account being restored.

Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the X account had been blocked over concerns that its posts could create panic and confusion among students and parents during the NEET examination.

The court noted that since the examination had already concluded, the Centre's principal concern no longer survived.

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Following this, the Solicitor General informed the bench that the government had no objection to the account being unblocked, paving the way for the court to allow the petition.

This comes weeks after the Delhi High Court, on May 29, declined to grant immediate relief to Abhijit Dipke in his challenge against the blocking of the account.

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At the time, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had issued notices to the Union government and X but refused to order restoration of the handle, observing that the matter involved "far-reaching consequences" and required detailed consideration.

The court had remarked that while the petitioner's submissions may have merit, the issue carried wider ramifications that warranted hearing all parties before passing any interim order.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical online movement following controversial remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing on May 15, 2026, in a case involving fake professional credentials.

During the hearing, the CJI referred to individuals allegedly using fraudulent degrees to enter professions as "parasites" and said some such people were like "cockroaches" who later entered fields such as media, social media and activism.

The remarks sparked widespread debate online, with many unemployed youth, journalists, activists and social media users interpreting the comments as derogatory. Memes, protest campaigns and satirical political content quickly followed, eventually leading to the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party, which reportedly drew more than 80,000 online sign-ups.

Amid the controversy, Chief Justice Surya Kant later clarified that his remarks were not directed at unemployed youth, but specifically at individuals who allegedly entered professions using fake or forged degrees.

He stated that it was incorrect to interpret his comments as criticism of the country's youth, adding that his observations were aimed at those undermining professional institutions through fraudulent means.

What began as an online joke gradually evolved into a wider satirical movement positioning itself as a voice for young Indians frustrated by issues such as unemployment, exam controversies and institutional distrust.