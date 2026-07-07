'Blood Boils': Man Lights Cigarette Using Sacred Deepam Inside Shiva Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man lit a cigarette using the sacred Deepam placed before a Shivling inside a Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh's Adoni, triggering widespread outrage and demands for strict action against the accused.

The accused, identified as Vadde Eeranna, a resident of Veerupapuram in Adoni, entered the Shiva temple near Santana Anjaneya Swamy Temple and lit his cigarette using the sacred deepam kept in front of the Shivling.

In the viral video, the man is seen bending before the shrine, lighting his cigarette from the temple lamp and walking away laughing.

Following the incident, several Hindu organisations lodged a complaint at the One Town Police Station in Adoni, seeking the immediate arrest of the accused and strict punishment under the law.

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One complainant has also questioned the alleged delay in police action, claiming that no arrest had been made even 24 hours after the complaint was filed.

The incident was reportedly filmed by the accused's accomplices, who later circulated the video on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

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'Sick': Video Triggers Massive Outrage Online

The viral video sparked strong reactions across social media, with users expressing anger over the incident.

One user wrote, "Sick and disgusting."

Another commented, "Blood boils when people go unpunished after such heinous crimes. He is challenging us and the whole system."

A third user questioned, "Why are people not taking any action against him?"

Another wrote, "How can one tolerate witnessing such incidents? Please enforce stringent action against these monsters."