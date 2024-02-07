Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:48 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Allocates Portfolios to Ministers, Keeps Home Department
Apart from Home Department, Nitish Kumar has also kept other portfolios including the General Administration.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to his cabinet ministers, while keeping the Home Department with himself.
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has been allotted Finance, Health and Sports departments whereas another Deputy CM Vijay Sinha got Agriculture, Labour, Sugarcane, Mines and Culture Departments.
Meanwhile, the Education, Information & Broadcast department has been given to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Energy, Minority Welfare, Rural Work dept will be taken care of by Bijendra Pradesh Yadav.
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:34 IST
